Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Varalakshmi Vratam

Tirupati: The sacred Varalakshmi Vratam was celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour at Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor near here on Friday.

The archakas performed the Vratam in a traditional pattern by worshiping the presiding deity with traditional flowers and nine threads (Navagrandhi). Special rituals to the deity marked the occasion while Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu explained the significance of the Vratam as explained in Bhavisyottara Puranam.

In view of Covid-19 restrictions, the devotees were not allowed in the shrine for darshan on the auspicious occasion and the participation in the rituals and other ceremonies in the shrine were limited to TTD higher authorities and temple officials.

The entire temple wore a festive look with special decoration with flower of various hues and festoons all over the temple complex.

However, the TTD introduced virtual participation of devotees on payment basis and nearly 3,500 devotees, who had bought online tickets, participated in the ritual through virtual means while lakhs of devotees across the country watched the event on SVBC live telecast.