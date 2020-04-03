Tirupati: Residents express concern over rising prices of vegetables

Tirupati: People in temple city are expressing concern over increased prices of vegetables even as nationwide lockdown is being implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



For the past one week, prices of vegetables in Rythu Bazaars have skyrocketed due to short supplies from neighbouring state Karnataka and from western part of Chittoor District. Similarly, the transportation of onions was stopped from Maharashtra. In view of lockdown, movement of lorries was restricted by the officials.

In view of coronavirus spread, MCT had set up seven mini Rythu Bazaars at various places in the city. Only tomatoes are available at Rs 15 per kg, and prices of all other vegetables rose from Rs 40 to 70, 60, 80. Beans which was around Rs 40 a kg last week rose to Rs 80 kg due to poor supply from neighbouring states. Chillies and drumsticks are costing around Rs 70 per kg. Specially garlic is sold at Rs 150 per kg. However, leafy vegetables are sold at Rs 15 per bunch. A week ago, leafy vegetables were sold at Rs 5 per bunch. Onions prices have touched Rs 60 to 70 a kg because of short supplies from Maharashtra. "The hike in the rates of vegetables is burdening the common man. The monthly budget will witness a huge hike, " said D Prasad a resident of LS Nagar, Tirupati,