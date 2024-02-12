Tirupati: RRC releases manifesto

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Rashtriya Samiti (RRC) founder-president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were sole responsible for the Rayalaseema to remain backward.

Speaking after releasing election manifesto here on Sunday, the RRC president criticised that both the PM and the CM intentionally ignored to develop Rayalaseema by not taking up required measures for completion of projects, making the area as the most backward. He declared that RRC will fight the election with the demand of a separate Rayalaseema State.