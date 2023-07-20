  • Menu
Tirupati: Rs 20,000 medicines donated to dialysis patients at SVIMS

SVIMS Director Sada Bhargavi distributing free medicines to dialysis patients in Tirupati on Wednesday. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram is also seen.
AP State Kidney Patients’ Welfare Association president K Venkataramaiah has donated Rs 20,000 medicines for dialysis patients at SVIMS Nephro plus department.

Receiving the medicines, SVIMS Director Sada Bhargavi said that Venkataramaiah along with Muralidhara Rao, V Reddeppa and T Munaswamy have donated medicines to 11 dialysis patients and congratulated them for the same. Steps were being taken to provide free medicines to dialysis patients under TTD’s Pranadanam Trust. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram, Dr Siva Kumar, Dr RD Nagarju and others were present.

