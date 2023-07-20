Live
- Technical glitches to the fore in allotment of seats for Biotechnology course
- Weather update: Heavy rains to continue for more four days in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt announces Sri Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for Nateshwara Sharma
- Netflix ends password sharing in India
- Hubli Dharwad police removed 530 rowdy sheeters from list
- TS all set to launch deworming campaign today
- 2- BHK houses to be distributed in from next month
- Krishna district under-19 girls cricket team selected
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 20, 2023
- IPS officers shuffled
Tirupati: Rs 20,000 medicines donated to dialysis patients at SVIMS
Highlights
AP State Kidney Patients’ Welfare Association president K Venkataramaiah has donated Rs 20,000 medicines for dialysis patients at SVIMS Nephro plus department.
Tirupati: AP State Kidney Patients’ Welfare Association president K Venkataramaiah has donated Rs 20,000 medicines for dialysis patients at SVIMS Nephro plus department.
Receiving the medicines, SVIMS Director Sada Bhargavi said that Venkataramaiah along with Muralidhara Rao, V Reddeppa and T Munaswamy have donated medicines to 11 dialysis patients and congratulated them for the same. Steps were being taken to provide free medicines to dialysis patients under TTD’s Pranadanam Trust. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram, Dr Siva Kumar, Dr RD Nagarju and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS