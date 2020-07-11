Tirupati: RSASTF seizes one crore worth red sanders logs in Seshachalam forests

Tirupati: Redsander Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) on Saturday seized 34 red sanders logs weighing 2.5 ton worth about one crore rupees in Bhimavaram forest area of Seshachalam forests 30 km from Tirupati.

After a four months lull, the smugglers entered Seshachalam forests to resume their illegal activity of smuggling red sanders.

Acting on a tip-off on smugglers entered the forest, Task Force Incharge P Ravisankar sent a team led by RSI Vasu for combing, two days back in Bhimavaram forest area leading to the recovery of 34 logs left behind by the fleeing smugglers today early morning.

The combing task force personnel spotted about 25 smugglers carrying red sanders moving out and asked them to surrender but the smugglers pelting stones tried to attack task force personnel forced to retaliate.

The smugglers ultimately fled away leaving behind the logs they were carrying, Ravisankar said adding that the logs were recovered in the search in the area by the personnel.

He said task force intensified the vigil follow ing the smugglers resuming illegal activity.