Tirupati: Services of workforce in nation-building hailed
Tirupati : The International Labour Day was celebrated in a grand manner at the ESI Hospital in Tirupati. Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust chairman and famous industrialist Dr P C Rayulu participated as the chief guest, Dr K Sridhar, Superintendent of ESI Hospital, Dr Reddeppa and Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust director Rudraraj Sridevi attended this programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Rayulu hailed the contribution being made by the workforce for the development of the country.
ESI Hospital Superintendent Dr K Sreedhar expressed happiness over celebrating the International Labour Day at the hospital.
State Health Board member Dr Redeppa recalled the invaluable services rendered by workers during the Covid pandemic.
Kasturba Gandhi Trust director Rudraraju Sreedevi briefed on the Trust activities in helping the needy people especially during the pandemic. She said the Trust will continue to extend its service programmes in the future.