Tirupati: Speed up Srinivasa Sethu works, TTD Chairman tells AFCON staff

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Friday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the elevated expressway 'Srinivasa Sethu' (Garuda Varadhi) as the works on which is nearing completion. The TTD Chairman along with AFCON Project Manager Swami and TTD officials traveled on the flyover from Nandi Circle to Srinivasa Circle to inspect the ongoing works in the city.

Later interacting with officials of AFCON group, which is executing the multi-crore ambitious project taken up under Smart City Project to ease traffic congestion in the fast growing pilgrim city, wanted the firm to speed up the works for early completion. It may be noted here that the foundation stone for the flyover was laid in 2019 and was slated to be completed by March 2021 but was delayed due to various reasons including fund crunch, Covid pandemic and change of government.

During his inspection, the Chairman also inspected the latest fiber signals installed on the flyover. Later speaking to media, Subba Reddy said Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy had urged the CM to expedite the flyover works.

On the directions of CM, the flyover works have been taken up on a war footing and as first phase, the flyover from Ramanuja circle to Nandi circle will be inaugurated and opened up for devotees use.

He said the flyover will enable the pilgrims arriving from various places in the country for darshan of Lord Venkateswara pass through the expressway avoiding the crowed city, directly to Alipiri to go to Tirumala and also benefit the locals by resolving the traffic issues on a permanent basis.