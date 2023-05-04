Tirupati: Stone idols to become new attractions at Shilparamam

Tirupati : Tirupati Shilparamam, which has become a new attraction for denizens and pilgrims, has now come up with a new idea to break the monotony and give something new for the visitors.

The authorities proposed to install stone idols at several places where the visitors’ movement is high. The carving of these stone idols is being done under the guidance of noted sculptor from Tirupati, Pothuluraiah and five others from Allagadda. They have been working on 12 idols for the past month. Disclosing the details to Hans India, Shilparamam Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli said that they have been spending Rs10 lakh on making of the stone idols. Arrangements were made for the stay of the sculptors. A workshop was conducted for them to explain the concept of the idols, the AO said. He added that they would install 20 idols of modern age themes and send some of them to other Shilparamams in Kadapa and Pulinvendula. The stone was brought from Allagadda with an idea of encouraging the stone art which has been fading out in recent times. Thus, the sculptors will also get livelihood and encouragement, he said.

Small cement platforms will be built to place these idols with the details of the themes, which will attract the visitors. Already Shilparamam has about 20 stone idols on the life of Lord Krishna. The AO also said that recently they got two more pedal boats to take the total to four and will provide good boating experience to the visitors who are interested in it.

Recently, the Amphitheatre has been renovated with Rs 5 lakh. During weekends, fashion shows are being held at the facility being organised by fashion designing colleges.

Khadarvalli said that the ongoing activities and summer art camp have been getting good response from the visitors. During summer holidays, the average footfall is 1,500 per day while during weekends it will go up to 4,500 to 5,000.