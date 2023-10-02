Live
- NIT-R ranked in the band of 601-800 in World University Rankings 2024
- Jagatsinghpur: Temple renovation delayed, displaced traders yet to be relocated
- Not feeling safe in Assembly and outside: Jayanarayan
- Rakesh Varres 'JITHENDER REDDY' mysterious posters raises curiosity
- ITI makes huge plastic bottle elephant for Swachhata campaign
- Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'gears up for grand release by Sankranthi '24
- Nara Lokesh flays Jagan, says MPs, MLAs can also be arrested without evidences
- Chandrababu Naidu begins day-long hunger strike against 'illegal' arrest
- Are depositors of cooperative banks in Kerala under duress?
- Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Golden Temple
Tirupati: Stone laid for Tribute wall at Shilparamam
Tirupati: Commemorating Gandhi Jayanthi on Monday, AP legislative Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitharam and Minister RK Roja laid foundation stone for the construction of tribute wall in honour of freedom fighters at Shilparamam in Tirupati.
District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Puducherry Assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam, MP Dr M Gurumoothy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others were also present on the occasion. AP Tourism department, Shilparamam Arts and Crafts and Cultural society in association with Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust are constructing the tribute wall.
