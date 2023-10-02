  • Menu
Tirupati: Stone laid for Tribute wall at Shilparamam

Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitharam, Minister Roja and others unveiling the plaque for the construction of tribute wall at Shilparamam in Tirupati on Monday.
Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitharam, Minister Roja and others unveiling the plaque for the construction of tribute wall at Shilparamam in Tirupati on Monday.

Tirupati: Commemorating Gandhi Jayanthi on Monday, AP legislative Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitharam and Minister RK Roja laid foundation stone for the construction of tribute wall in honour of freedom fighters at Shilparamam in Tirupati.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Puducherry Assembly speaker Embalam R Selvam, MP Dr M Gurumoothy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others were also present on the occasion. AP Tourism department, Shilparamam Arts and Crafts and Cultural society in association with Chakra Vision India Foundation Trust are constructing the tribute wall.

