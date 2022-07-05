Tirupati: Students advised to do internships, community programmes

Tirupati: The International Relations department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a lecture programme of Neelima Potireddy, Associate Attorney on Visa and Immigration services, Houston, USA on Visa and Immigration Services in USA to law students of the University.

She explained different types of Visas available, legal education system and scholarships available for students in the USA.

She advised students to strengthen their curriculum vitae by doing internships, publishing articles and engaging in community activities. She suggested to the students work in legal aid clinics, NGOs and companies in India to solve legal problems which will in turn provide them practical exposure besides strengthening their biodata.

They must apply well in advance either for undergraduate or Masters courses to grab the scholarships for higher studies in the USA, she added.

Responding to a student query on 0-1 work visa, she said it facilitates anyone to apply under work visa when they have extra ability. International Relations Dean Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Associate Professor in the department of Law Dr Madhuri Paradesi participated in the programme.