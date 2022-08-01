  • Menu
Tirupati: SVU Telugu department gets new head

Prof R Rajeswaramma being congratulated by Prof M Ravikumar and others in Tirupati on Monday.
Prof R Rajeswaramma being congratulated by Prof M Ravikumar and others in Tirupati on Monday.

Tirupati: Prof R Rajeswaramma has been appointed as the head of Telugu department in Sri Venkateswara University.

She assumed charge on Monday and will be in office for two years. She has so far contributed 3 books, 30 research papers and attended about 60 national and international conferences.

Prof Rajeswaramma has guided six PhD scholars while some others are pursuing research under her guidance. She has more than two decades of experience in teaching and research fields.

