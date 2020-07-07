Tirupati: TDP flays government for neglecting houses built during their regime

Tirupati: The TDP flayed the state government for ignoring the houses which were taken up and partially completed by the previous government. For the last two days they have been agitating against the government's attitude for not allotting the completed houses taken up in TDP government's regime to the beneficiaries.



The protests were held in various mandals and the party leaders tried to expose that the government has been ignoring purposefully the houses built by the previous government and those are at various stages of completion. In Tirupati, party leaders led by former MLA M Sugunamma visited the incomplete houses at Padipeta near Tirupati on Monday.

On Tuesday, they held a protest at her residence and continued the tirade against the government. She said that the TDP government has completed several houses and handed over to the beneficiaries. There are several other incomplete constructions and these works were stalled for the past one year.

About 2,500 beneficiaries have took loans to pay their share for the houses and are now paying interest for them besides paying house rents which is causing severe hardships to them. Sugunamma expressed anguish over the wastage of crores of rupees spent on these constructions and which are kept unused now.

However, some TDP leaders are expressing concern over the protests for which they need to assemble at one place during this Covid-19 pandemic. They are scared of the spread of the virus with such gatherings, as majority of the leaders are not even wearing masks properly and neither following physical distance.

Two days ago, they held programmes along with CPI to express solidarity to the agitating Amaravati farmers demanding continuation of state capital there itself. They were saying that they had to face stiff opposition even from family members for going out.

However, former Minister and senior TDP leader N Amarnath Reddy made it clear that the party high command was only saying to make virtual protests at their homes itself and share these in their social media accounts.

He told The Hans India that everyone should be cautious and strictly adhere to Covid protocols in their fight against the government's failures.