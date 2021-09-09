Tirupati to get 2 centres of excellence for rehabilitation soon

Tirupati: The pilgrim city which has been transforming into a hub of healthcare with various specialities will soon get two centres of excellence for rehabilitation.

The local MP Dr M Gurumoorthy who is a physiotherapist by profession, has assured to take the initiative forward to make it a reality soon. He inaugurated the newly setup 'Neuro rehabilitation bay' at SVIMS on Wednesday on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that, out of the two proposed centres of excellence for rehabilitation, one will be set up at Ruia hospital, while the second one is proposed to be established with the cooperation of TTD which is now at discussion stage. He observed that the rehabilitation part is missing in the treatment of various injuries causing more disability rate every year.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that there is a growing need to set up an Institute of Rehabilitation which can provide services to any parts of the body.

As there are only a very few institutes in the country like this, she felt that such an institute had to come up at SVIMS under the auspices of TTD. It should provide all kinds of therapies by having all specialisations.

SVIMS is having a good site to set up the institute and if the Central government provides the initial grant, many donors may come forward to help their might to this centre, she observed.

She wants to set up three Institutes – one each for Genetics, Geriatrics and Rehabilitation and the proposals are ready to be presented at the next governing council meeting. These wings are very much essential in the treatment of various diseases which can be strengthened only through such Institutes.

Dr Vengamma sought the cooperation of MP Dr Gurumoorthy in getting Central government's help in this task. The Principal of SVIMS College of Physiotherapy Dr Madhavi said that the theme for this year's World Physiotherapy Day is 'Rehabilitation and Long Covid' which underlines the role of physiotherapists in bringing back the patient towards a longer life.

She said that the proposed rehabilitation centre will benefit the people across Rayalaseema. Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Dean Dr B Siddartha Kumar and others were present.