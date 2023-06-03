Tirupati: Trade unions vow united fight against YSRCP government

Tirupati : The roundtable conference of trade unions led by Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council (TNTUC) was held here on Friday. It was chaired by state TNTUC president Raghu Rama Raju, who said that the aim of the meeting, was to bring all trade unions under one platform to fight unitedly against the YSRCP government for its anti-labour policies during the four years of governance. They have been making an untiring fight against the injustice meted out to the labourers in the organised and unorganised sectors by Jagan Mohan Reddy government. All trade unions should come together to teach a lesson to the Chief Minister, he stated.

TNTUC in-charge and MLC D Rama Rao mentioned how the government has been acting against the interests of labourers and to oppose this a united fight is the need of the hour.

TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav recalled that it was only NT Rama Rao who has provided the fruits of welfare to the labourers since 1982. TDP Tirupati in-charge M Sugunamma said the labourers in construction, transport, RTC, electricity and other sectors have been facing hardships with the policies of Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

TNTUC state general secretary Dr Amburu Sidhuja said the government has been neglecting the labour force in looking after their welfare. Representatives of INTUC, CITU and AITUC have stressed that it is the primary duty of trade unions to protect their rights which requires a united fight against the government.

Amaravati JAC general secretary T Satyanarayana, TNTUC honorary president Seshagiri Rao, Jayarami Reddy, Madhava Naidu, A Mallikarjuna Rao, Lakshmipathi Naidu and others attended the meeting.