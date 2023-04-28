Tirupati: TTD hospitals centres of hope for country says Dr Minu Bajpayee

Tirupati : The TTD-run super specialty hospitals SVIMS, BIRRD and SPCHC (Children Heartcare Centre) are the centres of hope for the country with their world-class standards of medical services, stated Dr Minu Bajpayee, the Executive Director of National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Dr Bajpayee, along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, visited the SPCHC and BIRRD hospitals in Tirupati on Thursday.

Later speaking to the media at BIRRD, he lauded the committed services of TTD in the area of patient care by establishing world-class hospitals with expert doctors, who are rendering impeccable services to the needy. This entire region is fortunate to have such state of art hospitals with international standards, he added. He lauded the services of SPCHC for doing over 1,300 heart operations to the children including heart transplantation. He also complimented BIRRD for knee cap transplants and treatment of other ortho ailments at the institute.

Briefing about the NBEMS activities, Dr Minu Bajpayee said that NBEMS aims at promoting fellowships in specialists, skill development and the Union Health Ministry has provided 14 fellowships so far, which will be granted in May, besides providing training in Artificial Intelligence and Mission Learning. He complimented both SPCHC Director Dr Srinath Reddy and his team and BIRRD OSD Dr Reddeppa Reddy and his team for carrying out the surgeries with finesse and expertise with commitment.