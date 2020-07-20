Tirupati: TTD stops issuing of Sarvadarshan tokens

In a significant development, TTD decided to stop issuance of off line time slotted Sarvadarshan tokens from Tuesday.

In a release late in the evening Monday, TTD said that following the civic administration declaring Tirupati as containment zone and the subsequent partial lockdown from Monday in the city, the issuing of tokens for Sarvadarshan has been suspended

The resuming of issuing Sarvadarshan tokens will be informed later.

With the stoping of 3000 Sarvadarshan tokens, only Rs 300 special entry ticket holders who have already booked the tickets will be allowed for darshan from Wednesday.

In other words 9000 special entry ticket holding devotees only will be allowed for darshan from Wednesday. The special entry tickets were already issued online upto July 31.