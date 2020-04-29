Tirupati: Uttaradhi Mutt distributes 200 food packets in pilgrim city

Tirupati: It is heartening to note that many people are taking up distribution of food to needy poor and also to the frontlline staff including police and municipal employees in the city.



On Wednesday, Task Force In-charge P Ravisankar along with his banker friend Y Gunasekhar and family members took up distribution of 600 packets of vegetable briyani along with one egg and banana to the needy poor in the streets and also the police personnel and municipal staff on duty.

Ravisankar said his wife Vinutha and son Abhinandan have been helping in the preparation food and distribution which he had done thrice so far in the city.

Uttaradhi Mutt, a Hindu religious institution here also provided 200 food packets and water bottles to west police station for providing the good to the police on Covid-19 duty. Mutt manager Prahladachar and senior member and advocate K Ajaykumar handed over the food packets.

Sri Srinivasa Foundation chairman Dr V Jayaram along with RSS zilla Sangha Chalak Keerti Venkaiah handed over 50 health kits required for doctors and paramedical staff engaged in the treatment of Covid-19 patients to SVRR hospital superintendent Bharathi.

A jewelry shop owner S Jithendra Kumar alias Jitta also distributed food packets and masks to the poor through crime police here. The jeweler has been distributing 100-150 food packets daily in various places including government hospitals, Alipiri and Chinna Bazaar.