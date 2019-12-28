Tirupati: Visually-challenged persons excel in sports, games

Tirupati: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Louis Braille to be observed on January 4 every year, the department for the welfare of differently abled, transgenders and senior citizens organised sports and games competition for the visually challenged at SV Arts College, Tirupati.

The two-day event began on Friday. These games were being held for totally blind and partially blind in three age groups – juniors, seniors, women and men. The events include running, chess, throw ball, cricket, tug of war, kabaddi, quiz, reading, writing, singing etc., Students below 18 years participated with enthusiasm in the junior group while all persons above 18 years of age performed in the seniors section.

In all about 200 persons participated in various events.They completed the tasks with such ease like normal persons. In Kabaddi. though they do not have eyes to see, with the mind calculation, they can estimate the distance and the line between the two courts.

In running also, they ran without any trouble to reach the required 50 metres. These talented people have played cricket also. Listening to the sound of the specially designed ball (filled with ball bearings), the batsman tries to hit the shot while the fielders try to stop the runs which shows a perfect concentration power of mind.

I am very much interested in cricket and with practice, I have fulfilled my dream of playing it. I can assess the movement of the ball with the grasping power of mind and play the shot", said a visually challenged player.

The Assistant Director of the Department of differently abled AY Sreenivas said to The Hans India that people with such deficiencies will have some other hidden talent. The government has been encouraging them with various schemes.