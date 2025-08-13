Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief

Tirupati: There is every need to enhance the glory of the ancient world famous pilgrim centre Tirupati, said BJP State president PVN Madhav.

Speaking to mediapersons, Madhav who arrived here on Tuesday to participate in a series of programmes in the city, said the BJP will work towards developing a Tirupati spiritual corridor linking half-a-dozen other ancient temples attracting a huge number of devotees, located near the city.

This was to lay the path for the development of other shrines like Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Nagalapuram within 50 km from Tirupati providing an opportunity to visit all the shrines adding more to the popularity of Tirupati.

On the controversy of other religious people working in TTD, the BJP chief made it clear that his party wants the government to take required steps to repatriate all the non-Hindus working in TTD, and send them to other government departments.

Claiming that the Andhra Pradesh State was back on the development track after the coalition government came power, he said about Rs 10 lakh crore investments have started pouring in within a year.

While in the previous government, the State came to standstill and the Central funds meant for gram panchayats from Rs 2 crore Rs 10 crore for each village were diverted hitting hard basic facilities like roads, sanitation and drinking water supply in villages.

Earlier, Madhav arrived in the city to a tumultuous welcome from the party activists and leaders who turned up in large number from various places in Tirupati district.

Immediately after his arrival, he along with party district president Samanchi Srinivas participated in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme and interacted with the walkers in Jagjeevan Municipal Park.

Madhav said he was visiting districts under the party programme ‘Saradhyam’ in which he was interacting with locals to know about the local issues. He was also getting feedback on the implementation of Centre-sponsored welfare and development schemes.

Kola Anand, Muni Subramanyam, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Vara Prasad, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Penubala Chandrasekhar, Ajay Kumar Jalli and Madhusudhan were present.