Tirupati: YSRCP activists celebrate three capitals proposal

Tirupati: Hailing the government on the three capitals proposal and the Governor's assent to the GO for setting up three capitals in the state, YSRCP activists led by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy held a torchlight demonstration in a private Kalyana Mandapam on Monday.

Holding the torches and the portrait of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLA and party activists raised slogans in support of three capitals and also in favour of CM for the bold initiative. Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said the three capitals would lay the path for the progress of all regions in the state and was all in praise of CM for his futuristic plans to ensure equal progress of all districts more so the backward areas in the state.

"With foresight Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision knowing fully the risks he and the party may face as he is determined to remove inequalities among the regions and not to repeat the same mistake of a single capital which is prone for the development of only that area,'' he observed. Meanwhile, the YSRCP activists and Rajaka community leader A Lakshmaih broke coconuts at Padalamandapam, Alipiri here hailing the approval of three capitals proposal.