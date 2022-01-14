  • Menu
Tiruppavai Pravachanam concludes with Goda Kalyanam in Tirumala

A TTD priest performing Goda Kalyanam to mark the conclusion of the month-long discourse on Andal Thiruppavai in Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Friday
A TTD priest performing Goda Kalyanam to mark the conclusion of the month-long discourse on Andal Thiruppavai in Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Friday

Highlights

The month-long Tiruppavai Pravachanam came to a religious end with Goda Kalyanam observed at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Friday.

Tirupati: The month-long Tiruppavai Pravachanam came to a religious end with Goda Kalyanam observed at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Friday. The deities of Sri Ranganatha Swamy and Goda Devi were seated on the platform and the Veda Parayanamdars recited the shlokas performing Goda Kalyanam.

Thiruppavai Pasura Pravachanam by Dr C Ranganathan organised under the aegis of Alwar Divya Prabandham Project of TTD also concluded on Friday. Programme Officer L Vijayasaradhi, Project Coordinator Purushottam, Program Assistant Kokila and local devotees were present.

