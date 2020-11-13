Tiruvuru to get 10-bed dialysis centre

Vijayawada: Krishna district administration is taking measures to set up dialysis centre in Tiruvuru for the convenience of kidney patients living in the Tiruvuru assembly constituency limits. The proposed dialysis centre will be set up at the cost of Rs 3 crore by medical and health department.

District collector Md Imtiaz on Thursday instructed the officials to speed up efforts to set up dialysis centre in Tiruvuru. He conducted a meeting with the officials of the medical and health department and tribal welfare to discuss the setting up dialysis centre as early as possible.

Imtiaz said that tribal people living in 15 habitations and 13 revenue villages are suffering from kidney related problems and they need the dialysis centre in Tiruvuru. He said that 360 kidney patients are being treated by the district administration since March 2018.

He suggested the officials to verify the possibility of setting up 10 bed dialysis ward at the community health centre in Turuvuru on temporary basis. He said that the government is sanctioning Rs 10,000 pension to the dialysis patients.

Joint collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar, DM and HO Dr M Suhasini, Aarogysri Coordinator Balasubramanyam and others were present.