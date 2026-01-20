TN women dominate soft tennis league

Vijayawada: Tamil Nadu women players dominated the South Zone edition of the ASMITA Khelo India Soft Tennis League, clinching almost all championship titles in both singles and doubles categories. The four-day league concluded on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada, organised under the Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association.

In the Senior Doubles category, Ragasri & Shwetha (Tamil Nadu) secured the championship, while Sharanya & Hamrut (Tamil Nadu) finished second, and Sonika & Nidhi (Karnataka), along with Poorva & Srimathi (Tamil Nadu), shared the third position. In the Junior Doubles, the title went to Sadhana & Narumugai (Tamil Nadu), with Nishalini & Tamilvaji (Tamil Nadu) as runners-up. Janini & Akshita (Tamil Nadu) and Dharani & Tah (Karnataka) jointly secured the third spot.

In the Sub-Junior Doubles, champions were Srimathi & Anila (Tamil Nadu), runners-up Shretilaya & Rishik (Tamil Nadu), and joint third place went to Sanmati & Rithya (Tamil Nadu) and Kanishta & Madhu (Tamil Nadu).

Medals, cash prizes presented

Commenting on the league, A Ravi Naidu, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), said the South Zone edition of the ASMITA Khelo India Soft Tennis League has played a key role in fostering confidence and leadership skills among women athletes.

At the closing ceremony held at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, Naidu personally presented medals and cash prizes to the winners across all categories, recognising their hard work and achievements.

BJP State Media In-Charge Paturi Nagabhushanam, NTR District BJP President A Sriram, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar, Tamil Nadu Secretary Sembanan, Odisha Secretary Md Azam, and other officials were present.