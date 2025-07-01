Tobacco procurement centres inaugurated

Parchuru: Housing and Information & Public relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, and Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao inaugurated three black burley tobacco procurement centres by Markfed at J Panguluru, Inkollu, and Parchuru on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said that the state government is governing with humanity, and will continuously conduct welfare programmes, standing by farmers. He observed companies that pressured farmers to cultivate black burley tobacco and ditched them when the crop was ready. He said that the local public representatives brought the issue to the Chief Minister’s attention and ensured government procurement of black burley tobacco for the first time, through Markfed, to rescue the farmers. The minister announced that they will establish three more procurement centres at Duddukuru, Bhimavaram, and Inkollu to purchase the black burley tobacco from the farmers.

Minister Gottipati Ravikumar said that when they approached the Chief Minister requesting the establishment of procurement centres in Marturu and Korisapadu areas, he gave approval. He announced that the black burley tobacco is divided into three grades, and fixed Rs 12,000, Rs 9,000, and Rs 6,000 per quintal to the A, B, and C grades, respectively.

He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 270 crore for the black burley tobacco procurement, and they will procure every leaf from farmers. He advised the farmers not to cultivate black burley tobacco next year without government permission, and suggested they cultivate maize and gram crops as alternatives, not to be deceived again.

Sambasiva Rao observed that the government acts with responsibility towards farmers, and the government’s direct tobacco procurement is a courageous decision. He said that the government will take action to deposit money in farmers’ accounts within 48 hours. He advised the farmers to make sure the moisture in the leaf should not exceed 20 per cent, and assured that the centres would procure 30 tons of tobacco daily. He announced that the procurement centres will continue until tobacco procurement from farmers is finished.

Bapatla district collector J Venkata Murali observed that the problem came due to cultivation of black burley tobacco beyond permitted limits and a decline in international market prices. He said that crop cultivation was done in 12 mandals of the Bapatla district, and 18 procurement centres are being established to purchase them. He said that they procured 342 tonnes of black burley tobacco worth Rs 3.00 crore from 342 farmers, and assured to procure tobacco from the last farmer.

The programme was attended by SC Corporation Chairman Vijay Kumar, RDOs P Gloria (Bapatla) and Chandrasekar (Chirala), Markfed Additional Director Karunasri, Marketing Department officials, and farmers.