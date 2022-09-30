Toll free number to lodge complaints launched

Vizianagaram: District Judge B Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi said that electricity consumers in the district can make use of the services of Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF) of APEPDCL, which is located at Seethammadhara area of Visakhapatnam. People can lodge complaints to Chairman, CGRF through Whatsapp, e-mail and also by registered post with details of service number and full address with mobile number.

CGRF Chairman V Satyanarayana said the forum deals with issues like damages to human beings, animals due to lines in agriculture fields, electricity interruptions, high voltage/low voltages, meter related issues, bill related issues, new service related issues and any other electrical related problems will be resolved and compensation will be awarded. He said that consumers lodge complaints on toll free no.1912 of EPDCL for any supply related issues.

District Judge Sai Kalyan Chakravarthi and CGRF Chairman Satyanarayana released the pamphlets published by EPDCL to create awareness consumers on CGRF.

Secretary, District Legal Services Authority BHV Lakhmi Kumari, Senior Civil Judge K Radha Ratnam and others were also present.