Tollywood delegation meets YS Jagan in Tadepalli, likely to discuss on film industry issues

The Tollywood delegation headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to discuss on movie ticket prices along with other issues. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Posani Krishna Murali, Niranjan Reddy and Ali will meet CM Jagan. It is learned that the government has already set up a committee to decide the price of movie tickets.



In this context the meeting has more importance. The delegation reached the Chief Minister's office in Tadepalli a short while ago. Nagarjuna seems to be in home isolation as he tested positive for coronavirus. It is learned that he is away for a meeting with CM Jagan for this reason.

Meanwhile, the chief minister office has given permission for only limited number of persons in view of Coronavirus. The Tollywood delegation will discuss on seventeen issues. It is known there was a disappointment with the GO 35 brought in by the Andhra Pradesh government reducing the ticket prices. However, the theatre owners have moved the court, which directed the government to form a committee to decided on the ticket prices. The committee has given its report to the government and the meeting is scheduled to discuss on the report.











