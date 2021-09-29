Tollywood producers meets AP minister Perni Nani in Machilipatnam to discuss on online tickets issue

Amid war of words continued between Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and the YSRCP leaders over the former's remarks on the AP government over online tickets issue, there is a new twist emerged with film producers Dil Raju, DVV Danaiah, Sunil Narang and Bunny Vasu meeting Minister Perni Nani at R and B guest house in Machilipatnam.



The producers reached the minister's residence in Machilipatnam this afternoon to discuss the online tickets issue and the latest controversy erupted due to Pawan Kalyan's remarks. It remains to be seen what the government would decide on both issues.

It is known that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has lashed out at the AP government and minister Perni Nani over the problems in the film industry. Several ministers, including Nani, reacted strongly to this. With this, Pawan also gave a counter through the Twitter platform.

Meanwhile, director and writer Posani Krishna Murali has further fuelled the ongoing war between Pawan and YSRCP leaders. He attacked Pawan Kalyan in abusive language due to which the Jana Sena chief's fans are protesting against Posani. It was against this backdrop that Pawan embarked on a tour of the Krishna and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh today.

