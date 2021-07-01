Too early: Pulichintala water reaches Prakasam barrage before schedule

Vijayawada: Pulichintala reservoir floodwaters are reaching Prakasam barrage ahead of the scheduled time this Kharif season due to the release of water by Telangana Genco officials. According to information, about 6000 cusecs of water will reach either by Thursday night or Friday.

The Telangana government, which controls the water and power plant at Pulichintala reservoir, released the water two days ago for power generation.

The Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials have raised objection stating that irrigation protocol was not followed by the Telangana government on releasing water.

Since the bifurcation, the Telangana officials would inform the Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials on the release of water from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala reservoirs. But, dispute broke out between the two Telugu States on power generation at these three reservoirs Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala by the TS government without following the protocol.

Without giving intimation to Andhra Pradesh irrigation officials, the Telangana officials released the water from Pulichintala reservoir two days ago for power production which will reach Prakasam barrage. The irrigation officials have not taken a decision on utilisation of the water. The Kharif season has not yet started in Krishna district this year due to the delayed monsoon.

The Krishna district Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held on Wednesday decided to release water to Krishna delta on July 5. Initially, Pattiseema waters are released because Godavari gets flood water before the Krishna River. After the Pattiseema, the Krishna water from Pulichintala will be released for the cultivation of crops in the Delta region.

Due to the dispute between the two Telugu States, the farmers may get Pulichintala water first this season compared to Pattiseema this year. The Andhra Pradesh Irrigation officials are desperately trying to convince their counterparts of Telangana to stop power generation at three reservoirs at Srisailam, Sagar and Pulichintala.

On Thursday, Irrigation department officials from Andhra Pradesh tried to meet their counter parts at Pulichitala reservoir near Jaggaiahpet. But, the Telangana police thwarted the attempt and denied permission to Andhra Pradesh officials.

A senior engineer of the Irrigation department said on Thursday that the officials would take a decision on utilisation of floodwater released from Pulichintala. The flood water was released by Telangan officials when farmers of Krishna district have not started plantation of nurseries and sowing of seeds. If the water is released to canals there will be no use to the farmers.

The Pulichintala storage capacity is 45.77 TMC. So far, 20.35 TMC water is available by Thursday and the inflows are 37,140 cusecs and the outflows were 3829 cusecs. If the Telangana officials continue power production at Pulichintala and two other reservoirs, Andhra Pradesh will suffer a huge loss. The released water can be stored at Sagar and Pulichintala to some extent. After that, the water should be released either to the sea or to canals. When irrigation season is not started in 3.40 lakh hectares in Krishna district, there will be no use of water released from Pulichintala and Sagar reservoirs.

In this backdrop, Irrigation officials of Andhra Pradesh are desperately trying to convince their counterparts to halt the power production. But the decision will be taken at the highest level by the Telangana government.