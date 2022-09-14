Tools, aids distributed to differently abled persons

Ongole (Prakasam District): Serving differently abled people is equal to serving god, stated Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Abbaiah Narayanaswamy. He participated as a chief guest at the distribution of tools and aids, manufactured by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), to the differently abled people from Prakasam district, at Ongole Collectorate on Tuesday.

Narayanaswamy informed that they are initiating the process of distributing tools and aids in Ongole to 1,583 differently abled people, who registered at the camps held earlier in Ongole, Darsi, Kondapi, Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and Markapuram. He said that except battery tricycles, they are distributing normal tricycles and other tools to the beneficiaries for free. He explained that each battery tricycle costs around Rs 42,000 and the total cost of vehicles is Rs 1.15 crore. But Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy paid Rs 25 lakh on behalf of beneficiary contribution from MPLADS, while the remaining amount will be borne by the Union government, he said.

The Minister said that the Centre is extending all support to the physically challenged and is ready to offer any help based on the request from states, including setting up medical colleges in each district. He said they are also conducting Cochlear Implant surgeries for children, who are not able to speak.

MP M Srinivasulu Reddy said that they are distributing 72 battery tricycles worth Rs 26.64 lakh, 27 tricycles worth Rs 3 lakh, wheelchairs worth Rs 2 lakh, and other tools and aids worth Rs 5.80 lakh to the beneficiaries in Ongole.

Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar assured that they would conduct a survey at village secretariat level to identify the differently abled beneficiaries and provide the required tools and aids from ALIMCO.

ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Joint Collector Abhishikt Kishore, MLCs Pothula Suneetha and Thumati Madhava Rao, Andhra Pradesh Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation chairperson Mumtaz Pathan, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others participated in the programme.