Toorupu Theeram magazine launched

Vijayawada: APUWJ State President IV Subbarao expressed delight at the launch of the monthly magazine ‘Toorupu Theeram’ under the leadership of Nalli Dharmarao. Subbarao wished that Dharmarao, who has garnered significant recognition as a poet, writer, and journalist, would continue to produce works and essays that awaken society in the future. The monthly magazine, ‘Toorupu Theeram,’ was launched at the local Press Club on Thursday.

Press Academy Chairman Alapati Suresh lauded Dharmarao’s four decades of dedicated service in the field of journalism, calling it a remarkable achievement. He noted that Dharmarao’s writings emerge from the hearts of the people. Suresh further stated that people always appreciate good books and good writings.

The event was attended by Union State General Secretary Chandu Janardhan, IJU National Secretary D Soma Sundar, Electronic Media Association State President Yechuri Siva, Samna Sangham State General Secretary Ramana Reddy, Press Club Secretary Dasari Nagaraju, and various other journalists.