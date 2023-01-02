Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the Guntur incident and said that a tragedy happened during a good program held to help the poor. He said he was shocked by the stampede and death of three people





2. On the occasion of Mukkoti Ekadashi, major temples in Telugu states are lit up brightly and adorned with spiritual beauty. As it is a holy day, devotees are queuing up at the temples from early morning to visit the temples





3. Andhra Pradesh: For a section of the people, the New Year celebration is synonymous with binge drinking and partying.





4. TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Sunday inaugurated the newly-established Annaprasadam center at Pilgrim Amenities Complex-4 (old Annaprasadam building) and formally commenced free distribution of food to devotees by himself serving food to the devotees.





5. To create awareness about the disadvantages of plastic usage among the people, Chaitanya, a resident of Nellore district launched bicycle yatra across all states on December 25 from Nellore.



























