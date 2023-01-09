Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. With the effect of a cold wave hitting Andhra Pradesh, the minimum temperatures are dropping like never before and the intensity of cold winds increased. Minimum temperatures in the Visakhapatnam agency have fallen to record lows by decreasing by 3 to 5 degrees normal.





2. Telugu TV channel hmtv in coordination with The Hans India will be organising Rangoli competitions here on Monday as part of the Sankranthi celebrations. Rangoli competitions with the title 'Mutyala Muggula Potilu' will be held at Care & Share School grounds at Singh Nagar in the city. The event is being sponsored by KBK Multispecialty Hospital this year.





3. IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that the adopted son would have met the adopted father for Sankranthi 'mamulu' (collection). Referring to the meeting of the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday, the minister stated that during Sankranthi, it is a customary ritual to offer tips during festivals. "May be that is the reason why Pawan Kalyan met Naidu," Amarnath remarked.





4. When a General Manager of the railways arrives at a station for inspection, the door handle is dusted off and a foot mat is placed for the official to step into. A team of subordinates follow the higher official until his inspection concludes. Earlier, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that, if a country has to be transformed, then the railways have to be transformed first.





5. Executive Officer (EO) of Srisailam temple S Lavanna on Sunday said that the temple will celebrate Sankranthi Brahmotsavams from January 12 to 18.



























