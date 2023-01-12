Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. The Andhra Pradesh State government issued orders permitting for enhancement of rates of tickets for super high budget films Veerasimha Reddy and Waltaiar Veeraiah.





2. Here is good news for mobile dispensing unit (PDS door delivery) vehicle owners. The State government is going to remit Rs 9.2 crore annual insurance premium for 9,060 PDS door delivery vehicles by January 13.





3. Cockfights likely despite HC orders in Godavari region Undeterred by the warning of distri magistrates and top cops in Godavari region, besides High Court warning, rooster fight organisers are going ahead to conduct the illegal sports in the region





4. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the diaries and calendars of various employees and teacher unions on Wednesday.









5. Guntur district court on Wednesday directed the police officials to book a case against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and investigate it.

































