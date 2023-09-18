Top Congress leaders to address public meetings in AP

Vijayawada: APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju said on Sunday that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will address public meetings in Andhra Pradesh before the Assembly elections in the State.

In a press release, Rudra Raju said the Congress party would hold public meetings in the State and national leaders will participate in the public meetings in Vizag, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Anantapur.

The PCC chief participated in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Hyderabad and submitted a representation to the party president Mallikarjun Kharge on the injustice meted out by the BJP government to Andhra Pradesh on implementation of the promises made in AP Reorganisation Act. Rudra Raju said Rahul Gandhi will participate in a public meeting to be held in Vizag against the privatisation of the steel plant and Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Vijayawada and Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to address public meetings in Tirupati and Anantapur.

He said the Congress top leaders will address public meetings in AP to boost the morale of the party cadre. Referring to injustice meted out by the BJP government to Andhra Pradesh on implementation of assurances given during the bifurcation of the State, Rudra Raju said the BJP government has totally failed to fulfill the assurances.

He pointed out that the BJP government has not sanctioned Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, failed to allocate funds for the development of the backward region of Rayalaseema and funds for new capital.

Rudraraju said the Special Category Status will be granted to AP if the INDIA alliance is voted to power in 2024.