Total 180 Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh, new 16

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The total number of Coronavirus positive cases mounted to 180 by 10 am on Saturday, according to Health, Medical and Family Welfare department latest bulletin.

There are 16 new cases reported from the last 12 hours.

Nellore 32, Krishna 27, Guntur 23, Kadapa 23, Prakasam 18, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari each 15, East Godavari 11, Chittoor 10, Kurnool 4 and Anantapur 2 positive cases recorded as of now.

The officials informed that, out of the new 16 cases, 4 each in Krishna and Kadapa districts, 3 each in Kurnool and Guntur and 1 each in Chittoor and Prakasam districts.