Tourism dept allots 20 acres to Oberoi Hotels in Tirupati

Tirupati: Giving a boost to the tourism sector, the AP Tourism Department has allotted 20 acres of its land on Alipiri – Zoo park road to Oberoi hotels on lease-cum-rent basis. At a programme held at the project site on Saturday, the representatives of tourism department and Oberoi hotels exchanged the agreement copies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of Tourism department Kanna Babu said that the aim was to earn income for the department by providing amenities for the tourists. While the Tourism department has 50 acres land at Alipiri – Zoo park road, 7.37 acres were earmarked as buffer zone for Zoo park and Devalok constructions w­ere there in 10.32 acres. In the remaining land, 20 acres have been transferred to the Oberoi group of hotels and showed the boundaries of the land to the hotel representatives.

Kanna Babu and Oberoi hotels corporate affairs President Rajaraman Sankar exchanged the agreement copies. The Oberoi team was accorded a grand reception at the project site as the officials welcomed them with 'Purna Kumbham' and explained the details of

the project site. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Oberoi Hotels CEO and MD Vikram Oberai, Finance officer Kallol Kunda, Tourism department regional director Ramana Prasad, District Tourism officer Rupendranath Reddy, APTDC divisional manager M Giridhar Reddy and other officials were present on the occasion. It was learnt that the Oberoi hotels will construct a 7-star hotel on this site and the construction works may commence shortly. Earlier, in September 2022, the state cabinet approved allocation of land to Oberoi group on 90 years lease at five places in the state while Tirupati was one among them. Though there was a proposal to build a five star hotel in Horsley Hills by Oberoi group, it is yet to materialise.