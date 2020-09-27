Tourism sector set to witness boom in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The new tourism policy will soon be introduced along with a single window permission clearance for enhancing transparency in the system, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Sunday while inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations at VMRDA Children's Arena.



The Minister mentioned that the tourism sector was all set for a boom in the state, which aims at enhancing the livelihoods of those associated with the allied sectors in the process.

With the theme focusing on tourism and rural development, the World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27 across the globe every year, was hosted in the city after a gap of three years to enhance global tourism and socio-cultural and economic development of the global community.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) Pravin Kumar said, "In Visakhapatnam, there is a higher possibility of developing Etikoppaka village further. The new tourism policy will attract private investors and help in developing both rural and domestic tourism."

With Araku Valley, Lambasingi and other picturesque spots dotting the district, the Tourism officials said that Visakhapatnam has a great potential to attract people from across the world and gain prominence in the tourism landscape that is going to witness a major transformation in future.

Later, registration certificates for owners of hotels, resorts and tours and travels were handed over by the Tourism Minister. Cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.

Chairman of AP Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad and District Collector V Vinay Chand, MLAs and others took part in the inaugural event.











