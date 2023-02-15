Tourist police stations set up at Mantralayam, Mahanandi

Kurnool/Nandyal: The SPs of Kurnool and Nandyal Siddharth Kaushal and K Raghuveera Reddy said that to safeguard the interests of pilgrims and to provide safety and security to the tourists, AP Tourist Police Stations were inaugurated at Mantralayam in Kurnool district and Mahanandi in Nandyal district on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the top police officials said that Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has inaugurated the AP Tourist Police stations through virtual mode during a video conference from Tadepalli camp office.

The tourist police station at Mantralayam would be having a Sub-Inspector under whom seven police personnel on rotation basis would discharge duties, said Kurnool SP Siddarth Kaushal.

The police personnel would take care of the security of the pilgrims who come from faraway places and extend assistance if necessary. Apart from the common people, VIPs and political leaders visit the sacred Mantralayam temple. Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Peetadhipathi Subudendra Teerthulu assured to extend necessary assistance to the police personnel.

Nandyal SP K Raghuveera Reddy said that for the first time in the history of police department, filing of Zero First Information Report (FIR) was brought into service. He said the AP tourist police station inaugurated at Mahanandi would cater the needs of the pilgrims that visit the sacred temple from faraway places.

The police station would be integrated with the local police stations. Six police personnel would discharge responsibilities; of them three would be women and the other three male, he said. The SP further stated that a tourist police station at Srisaiam temple would be inaugurated soon.