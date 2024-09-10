Tourists urged not to visit Araku

Paderu (ASR District): District authorities have closed the popular tourist destination of Araku in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district due to heavy rains. Tourists are advised not to visit Araku until the weather improves.

Attractions including the Chaparai and Katiki waterfalls, Padmapuram Botanical Gardens, and the Tribal Museum have been shut down. Restrictions have also been imposed on travel along the Araku ghat road, and the Borra Caves have been closed.

The Kothapalli Waterfall in the district has swollen significantly due to torrential rains brought on by a weather depression.

Reservoirs, streams, and waterfalls have become quite spectacular due to recent heavy rains, leading to a surge in tourist visits to Araku and the Borra Caves.

Authorities have issued advice to tourists not to come to Araku due to dangerous conditions and will allow visitors only after the floodwaters recede.

In light of the heavy rainfall and the risk of landslides, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar has issued orders banning vehicular traffic on several ghat roads: Narsipatnam-Siluru ghat road, Vaddadi-Paderu ghat road, Araku-Ananthagiri ghat road, and Rampachodavaram-Maredumilli-Chinturu ghat road. Collector has instructed officials to enforce these restrictions strictly.