Traction distribution dept achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification

Vijayawada: In a significant first for Indian Railways, the Traction Distribution Department of South Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification. This landmark achievement was announced by Narendra A Patil, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vijayawada Division.

The comprehensive certification spans 22 strategic locations within the division, encompassing all TRD depots, TRD offices, and the TRD store. It recognises the department’s unwavering commitment to the quality maintenance of Overhead Equipment (OHE) and vital power supply installations, both of which are critical for the safe and efficient operation of electric locomotives.

The certification was granted by QRO Certifications, a renowned certification body, through Harsha Technologies of Hyderabad. This followed a series of stringent and thorough audits that meticulously assessed the quality and consistency of the TRD Department’s service delivery.

“This milestone makes Vijayawada Division the first division in Indian Railways to secure ISO 9001:2015 certification for its entire TRD Department,” stated the announcement.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, DRM Narendra A Patil extended his heartfelt congratulations to Ch Dinesh Reddy, senior divisional electrical engineer and the entire traction distribution department team.

He lauded their exemplary dedication and sustained efforts in elevating service standards. “This certification is not just a recognition — it’s a responsibility to maintain the highest quality and safety standards for uninterrupted passenger services across the Division,” added the DRM.