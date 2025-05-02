Trade unions plan general strike on May 20

Tirupati: The nation will be dangerous if we fail to protect democracy and the constitution, said CPI state Secretariat member P Harinath Reddy.

Addressing a series of meetings held on the occasion of May Day celebrations in Tirupati on Thursday, Reddy said there will be no security for the workers if there is no democracy and it is rather imperative on the part of workers to unite for a joint struggle for their rights.

Harinath Reddy said the BJP led NDA government brought 4 labour laws replacing the 40 laws affecting the workers interest and also threatening job security the only way is all the trade unions in the country should join together for nationwide movement for fair wages, better working condition and job security.

CPM senior leader K Murali said the 139th May Day is observed nationwide as Deeksha Dinam to inspire the workers for a relentless fight against Modi government anti-labour and pro-corporate policies. He lashed at regional parties YCP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh and said both the parties betrayed the workers and labourers by joining with the BJP hell bent on denying the labour rights. He said in the institution like TTD a biggest Hindu religious institution SVIMS, Universities and other in government departments the employees were not getting fair wages and were exploited by the management.

Against the gloomy background nationwide all the trade unions decided to observe nationwide general strike on May 20th to press the central and state government to eschew from and anti-labour policies and take effective steps to stop exploitation of labourers.

Subramanyam, Venu Gopal, Madhav, Sai Lakshmi, Avanigadda Padmaja, Srinivasulu were present.