Trade unions take out mega rally

Rajamahendravaram: The all-India general strike called by trade unions demanding the rollback of four labour codes was held across East Godavari district on Thursday. The strike wasorganised opposing what unions described as anti-labour policies of the Centre. The demands included the withdrawal of the four labour codes, halting changes and cutbacks to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and scrapping the proposed Electricity Bill 2025. Several industrial units, including paper mills, Horlicks factory, Cocoa processing plant and municipal services were affected as workers stayed away from duties. Banks remained closed as part of the strike. A large rally was taken out from Kotipalli bus stand to Kotagummam via the main road, with workers participating in large numbers.

Addressing the gathering, CPI state secretariat member Tatipaka Madhu said the Centre had weakened labour laws achieved through decades of struggle and was pushing policies that harmed workers. He said the agitation would continue until the Union government withdrew the labour codes.

Madhu demanded regularisation of contract, outsourcing and unorganised sector workers, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 26,000 for scheme workers along with ESI, PF and gratuity benefits, and a halt to the sale of public sector units. He also sought higher minimum support prices for agricultural produce, crop insurance for farmers and revival of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

CITU district vice president T Arun called for a social security scheme for unorganised workers, abolition of the contract system and direct payment of wages by the government. He also demanded enhancement of the retirement age to 65 years for market workers, regularisation of medical contract workers and restoration of the old pension scheme.

AITUC state treasurer BVV Kondalarao demanded a comprehensive law for unorganised sector workers to ensure ESI and PF benefits. He said the struggle would continue until the labourcodes were withdrawn.

Leaders from AITUC, CITU, CPI, CPM, Congress and municipal unions participated in the protest.