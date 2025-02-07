Live
Traders urged to get awareness on GST
Vijayawada: Joint Commissioner of GST S Prasanth Kumar participated in the GST awareness programme organised by Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday with president of Vijayawada Chamber Gaddam Bala Venkata Ravi Kumar in the Chair.
Speaking on the occasion, Joint Commissioner appealed to the businessmen to get awareness on GST to become partners in the development of the country.
The traders and businessmen raised certain doubts and got clarifications from deputy commissioner Zaheer Shaik and Paradesi Naidu.
Earlier, general secretary of Vijayawada Chambers Vakkalagadda Srikanth welcomed the joint commissioner on to the stage and introduced him.
Noted auditor Chunduru Sudheer spoke on credit note, 194 R, Amnesty scheme and others. The members of the Vijayawada Chamber felicitated Prasanth Kumar.