Traffic halted at Chintoor as Godavari, Sabari rivers overflow in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

Godavari and Sabari rivers have flooded the Chintoor area of Alluri Seetharamaraju district leaving 115 villages in Chintoor, Vararamachandrapuram and Koonavaram mandals were inundated due to floods caused by heavy rains for the last five days.

The heavy floods have resulted in the standstill of traffic on the Chhattisgarh National Highway. The main road between the villages of Chatti and Singannagudem has been affected, along with the highway from Chintoor to Odisha, particularly between Nimmalagudem and Kuyuguru.

Additionally, the bridge over the Sabari River between Koonavaram and Vararamachandrapuram mandals is completely submerged.

In response to the flood situation, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up rehabilitation centers to accommodate approximately 20,000 flood victims. These centers aim to provide support and assistance to those affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is forecasted for districts including Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitamaraju, Eluru, Tirupati, and Chittoor. Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, and NTR districts are expected to receive light rain. On the 31st, moderate rains are predicted for Alluri Seetharamaraju, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Guntur, Krishna, NTR, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalli, and Visakhapatnam districts are likely to experience light rains.