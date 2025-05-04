Tragic Road Accidents Near Ongole Claim Six Lives

Six individuals lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries in a series of road accidents on National Highway No. 16 near Ongole. The incidents occurred at three separate locations along the route.

The first accident involved a lorry colliding with a car near the Koppolu flyover, resulting in the deaths of two car occupants and leaving three others seriously injured. In a second incident, a collision between a tractor and another car claimed the lives of three people. Additionally, a lorry overturned at a different site, leading to the death of its driver.

Local police have registered cases related to these accidents and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding these tragic events. Further details are awaited as the investigation unfolds.