Training enhances teachers’ professional skills

Vijayawada: Director of School Education, Vijay Rama Raju V emphasised that everyone must work with dedication towards the development of education and schools.

On Monday, he inaugurated a three-day State-level training programme for 416 State Resource Persons (SRPs) organised by SCERT at KL University (Vaddeswaram, Guntur).

Addressing the participants, Rama Raju said that the training is being provided on the Academic Calendar, Teachers’ Handbook, Student Assessment Booklets, LEAP App and more. He stated that this training will enhance the professional standards of teachers and will help State’s education system reach international standards.

He urged teachers to dedicate themselves fully to teaching throughout the academic year. Plans prepared weekly and monthly, starting from the first day of the academic year, will be implemented in schools from this academic session. He also informed that a Bridge Course will be conducted for students of Grades 3, 6, and 9 in the academic year 2025–26. The Director added that the monthly cluster meetings will also contribute significantly to improving both the teachers skills and students learning outcomes.

SCERT Director MV Krishna Reddy stated that this training will enhance the professional competencies of teachers. KL University Registrar Dr K Subbarao, Dean KRS Prasad, SSC SCERT faculty and staff also participated in the programme.