Travel bus overturns on national highway in Nellore, six injured

A private travel bus overturned on the Dodlavari Mitta National Highway in Pellakur Mandal, situated in the erstwhile Nellore district, during the early hours of Friday. The incident resulted in injuries to six passengers.

Motorists travelling along the same route promptly alerted local authorities and emergency services. Police arrived at the scene and promptly initiated rescue operations, while an ambulance took the injured to the Naidupeta Government Hospital for treatment. Sub-Inspector Nagaraju conducted an inspection of the accident site and gathered statements from the passengers regarding the cause of the accident.

Passengers have alleged that the incident was due to the driver's negligence. In response, the police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. According to SI Nagaraju, the bus was carrying 21 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred while en route from Vijayawada to Bangalore.

The incident also caused significant traffic congestion on the national highway, prompting police intervention to clear the blockage. The travel company has arranged for alternate transportation for the remaining passengers to continue their journey.