Triangular fight for YSRCP ticket in Kurnool Assembly seat

Kurnool: Uncertainty still prevails among the candidates in YSR Congress Party for Kurnool Assembly seat. There seems to be a triangle fight for the ticket. Of the three candidates, a tough fight would be between the sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan and SV Mohan Reddy.

Though it is not clear who would be the party candidate, three of them are trying their luck for the ticket. Sources say that in 2019, the incumbent MLA M A Hafeez Khan defeated TDP candidate T G Bharat by just 5,353 votes. Several allegations of irregularities by Hafeez Khan were also made by some people leading to tension in the constituency and at one stage it was even felt that his nomination may be rejected. But quick damage control exercise by the party was taken and finally his nomination was accepted.

During these five years there has not been much development in the constituency. With elections round the corner, some last-minute activity was taken up b ut that was not to the satisfaction of the people. Even now there are allegations that he indulged in some settlements. Against this backdrop, the party is in two minds and sources say that the possibility of replacing him with Ahmed Ali Khan, former Kurnool DCC president, is not ruled out.

On the other hand, former MLA S V Mohan Reddy who contested from the same party in 2014 is also trying for the ticket to his wife SV Vijaya Manohari, the chairman of Kurnool District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC). Mohan Reddy is a senior leader and has significant cadre and has the talent to win the hearts of the voters. He told Hans India that he was trying for the ticket either for himself or for his wife Vijaya Manohari and the chances of getting ticket for his wife were more. Even the voters of Kurnool constituency want change, he said.