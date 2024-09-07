Tribal development DD’s office demanded in Srikaulam dist

Srikakulam: The tribals are demanding set up of the Deputy Director’s (DD) office in tribal development wing in the residuary Srikakulam district.

They expressed concern over the inordinate delay in establishing the office.

In the wake of reorganisation of districts in the State by the previous YSRCP government, Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) at Sitampeta was merged in the Parvathipuram Manyam district.

One ITDA already exists in Parvathipuram and with the merger of Sitampeta, two ITDAs are now situated in the same district and as a result no ITDA exists in residuary Srikakulam district.

In this backdrop, tribes staged several agitations under the aegis of Aadivaasi Samkshema Parishad. Considering all the agitations as justifiable, previous YSRCP government decided to establish the deputy director’s (DD) office in Srikakulam agency for the purpose and the government issued GO-MS-No:61 on April 3, 2022. But the DD office is yet to be established in Srikakulam district.

“We have been submitting our pleas repeatedly to the people’s representatives and higher officials of the concerned departments but yet no steps have been taken for the establishment of the DD office. It shows how the governments are treating tribes as their vote bank but not showing commitment to solve the tribal issues, lamented Aadivaasi Samkshema Parishad (ASP) State vice president, Vaba Yogi.