Tribal lifestyle instructive for society: JC Abhishek

Gorantla: During World Tribal Day celebrations at the Government Tribal Girls Gurukul School in Gorantla on Saturday, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged society to emulate tribal lifestyles, which are deeply rooted in harmony with nature. He emphasised the importance of preserving tribal languages, dances, customs, and agricultural practices, ensuring these traditions are passed on to future generations.

Abhishek highlighted that tribal communities were among the first freedom fighters to oppose British rule, and he reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring their development keeps pace with other communities. He noted that tribal hostels in the district are being upgraded with funds from central, state, and CSR initiatives, with ongoing improvements to facilities, roads, and other infrastructure.

He encouraged students to excel academically, urging them to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs to become role models for society. He also advised them to make full use of the free education, meals, and clothing provided by the government.

The event commenced with floral tributes to tribal freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Birsa Munda. Students showcased their heritage through captivating traditional tribal dances.

Several dignitaries, including AP State Tribal Advisory member Somla Naik and Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, along with various other officials and community leaders attended the programme.