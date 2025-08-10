Live
- SIT intensifies Dharmasthala probe with fresh search at Bahubali Betta
- Make Ganjam hub of wisdom, says Pradhan
- Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of Rs 1,800 crore-BEML rail coach unit in MP's Raisen
- Rekha calls ‘Kaisi Paheli’ from ‘Parineeta’, a ‘metaphor for life’
- Trump tariffs a 'slow burn' for Wall Street, likely to hit US economy hard
- ‘He will destroy you if..’: Arteta sings praises for Gyokeres after debut goal
- Bengaluru: PM Modi takes Metro ride with students, indulges in candid conversation
- Kolkata Nabanna Avijan march violence: 7 FIRs registered against BJP leaders
- Over 2,000 Agniveers take part in passing out parade in Chilika
- PM Modi purchases Metro ticket, flags off Yellow Line Services in Bengaluru
Tribal lifestyle instructive for society: JC Abhishek
During World Tribal Day celebrations at the Government Tribal Girls Gurukul School in Gorantla on Saturday, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged society to emulate tribal lifestyles, which are deeply rooted in harmony with nature.
Gorantla: During World Tribal Day celebrations at the Government Tribal Girls Gurukul School in Gorantla on Saturday, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar urged society to emulate tribal lifestyles, which are deeply rooted in harmony with nature. He emphasised the importance of preserving tribal languages, dances, customs, and agricultural practices, ensuring these traditions are passed on to future generations.
Abhishek highlighted that tribal communities were among the first freedom fighters to oppose British rule, and he reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring their development keeps pace with other communities. He noted that tribal hostels in the district are being upgraded with funds from central, state, and CSR initiatives, with ongoing improvements to facilities, roads, and other infrastructure.
He encouraged students to excel academically, urging them to pursue careers as doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs to become role models for society. He also advised them to make full use of the free education, meals, and clothing provided by the government.
The event commenced with floral tributes to tribal freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Birsa Munda. Students showcased their heritage through captivating traditional tribal dances.
Several dignitaries, including AP State Tribal Advisory member Somla Naik and Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, along with various other officials and community leaders attended the programme.